A Sky Sports presenter has taken to X to slam Reading's owner after news emerged that the club's financial shortfall for the month of March is £1m.

News also recently emerged that the Royals' owner, Dai Yongge, is looking to sell the club's training ground in a bid to raise funds, with the Chinese businessman exploring every available option to raise funds to continue to run the club until new ownership is confirmed.

This would give the club a short-term cash injection but would cause Rubén Sellés and the rest of the playing staff issues if their training facility was to be sold.

Having a £1m shortfall for the month of March gives the club real problems, and it could potentially lead to further points deductions, which would be a nightmare for Sellés and his squad as they look to avoid relegation to League Two.

Sky Sports presenter slams Dai Yongge's Reading ownership

Simon Thomas, who has hosted the iconic Sky Sports Soccer Saturday this season, took to X to reflect on Reading's recent downfall, and to slam Yongge for the situation the club currently find themselves in.

He said, "Remember being sat next to my neighbour Rich at the Madstad (Madjeski Stadium) in April 2012 as @ReadingFC won promotion to the Premier League with a win over Nottingham Forest. Less than 12 years later this club is being allowed to be systematically dismantled by an 'owner.' Disgraceful."

Reading's plight under Dai Yongge has seen the club go from being an established second-tier club who had played in the Premier League recently, and had reached the Championship play-off final as recently as 2017, to fighting for their lives to remain in League One just seven years on.

Had it not been for points deductions, the club would still be in the Championship now, having suffered a six-point deduction during the 2022/23 season which ultimately relegated them.

It's been a disastrous couple of seasons for the club under Yongge's stewardship, and things don't seem to be getting better any time soon.

The rest of the season for Reading FC

Whilst things off the pitch have been a disaster at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the playing staff deserve huge credit for their efforts on the field this season.

Despite being deducted six points to date this season, the club are in 18th place in the League One table, five points clear of the drop zone.

Given the upheaval and off-field distractions, Sellés' team have no right to be competing as they are, and if they were to stay in League One it would be an incredible achievement for the club.

However, with a shortfall of £1million for this month, there is a risk that the club are susceptible to more points deductions, which could drag them back into the relegation zone.

With just nine games remaining, Sellés and the players need to focus on what they can, and that is picking up as many points as possible to remain in the third-tier of English football.