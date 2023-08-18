Highlights Middlesbrough have had a tough start to the season with back-to-back defeats in the league, and they are yet to score a goal.

Huddersfield Town have also lost their first two league matches and need to improve quickly to avoid another relegation battle.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts a 1-1 draw between the two sides, but there is pressure on Middlesbrough to pick up three points, and they may have enough to win.

Middlesbrough take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion once again, but it has been a tough start to the campaign for Michael Carrick's side with back-to-back defeats in the league.

After they were beaten 1-0 at home by Millwall on the opening day, Boro lost 3-0 against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

It was an incredibly dominant first half from the Sky Blues, and they took the lead in the 11th minute through Matty Godden.

Godden went close to a second when he was denied by Seny Dieng and Milan van Ewijk fired wide from the rebound before Dieng was called into action again to keep out Ellis Simms on two occasions.

Boro came into the game in the second half, with their best chance coming when Sammy Silvera blazed over from close range, but Haji Wright added a second in the 70th minute to put the hosts firmly in control before Darragh Lenihan's own goal sealed all three points for Mark Robins' side.

Carrick will be without last season's top scorer Chuba Akpom after he completed a move to Ajax in a deal worth up to £12.2 million, but new signings Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath could be involved after arriving from Silkeborg and Atalanta respectively this week.

Boro have already beaten Huddersfield this season, securing their progression to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this month.

It has been a poor start to the season for the Terriers, who have also lost both their league matches so far.

Town were beaten 3-1 at Plymouth Argyle on the opening day and their struggles continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

Michal Helik, Brahima Diarra and Josh Koroma all went close for the hosts, but the Foxes won it in the 73rd minute through Stephy Mavididi's strike.

Terriers boss Neil Warnock is a former Boro manager and the game sees him return to the Riverside Stadium for the first time since his departure in November 2021.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes that both sides' winless starts to the league season will continue here, predicting a 1-1 draw.

"The only side yet to score in the league, it has not been the start Middlesbrough would have wanted. Even Michael Carrick cut a bit of a frustrated figure at Coventry last week. Chuba Akpom is gone, and they need to find some spark from elsewhere," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"This is 24th vs 23rd! Huddersfield have had two tough fixtures but it’s a chance for one of these sides to get some points on the board. I think they’ll both take one."

Will Middlesbrough beat Huddersfield Town?

This is a huge game for both sides as they look to get their seasons up and running.

As Prutton says, Boro are the only side in the division yet to score and while Boro have now recruited a striker in Lath, it could be too soon for him to start, meaning winger Morgan Rogers may play in a central role again.

Carrick's men were tipped to push for promotion this season and after an underwhelming start, there will be pressure on Boro to pick up three points.

Huddersfield have had two difficult games to start the campaign, but the Terriers must improve quickly if they are to avoid another relegation battle and there will be no shortage of motivation for Warnock as he returns to one of his former clubs.

It could be a close encounter between two out-of-form sides, but Boro should have enough to win this one.