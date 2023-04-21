Coventry City take on Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Championship on Saturday.

The Sky Blues picked up a dramatic late point in their 1-1 draw with fellow promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Rovers deservedly went ahead in the 39th minute when Sam Gallagher converted Joe Rankin-Costello's cross with a diving header, but the visitors improved after the break and equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time when goalkeeper Ben Wilson bundled home Gustavo Hamer's corner.

Mark Robins' side currently sit eighth in the table, one point from the play-off places with three games remaining.

The Royals continued their improvement under interim manager Noel Hunt as they followed up Saturday's 0-0 draw with already-promoted Burnley with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a first half dominated by the visitors, the hosts took the lead in the 51st minute when Andy Carroll headed home Tyrese Fornah's corner. Carroll thought he had doubled the lead just minutes later, but he was instead given a second yellow card for handling the ball into the net.

The 10-men could not hold on and Carlton Morris equalised from close range in the 80th minute to deny Reading what would have been a crucial three points.

Hunt's side remain 22nd in the Championship table, one point from safety.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes the Sky Blues will continue their play-off push with a 2-1 victory.

"That was some way to take a point in midweek for Coventry, however it happened. Goalkeeper Ben Wilson's late goal means they are still right in that battle for the play-offs, but this is must-win," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It is also must-win for Reading, who were pegged back by Luton on Wednesday night, and are still in the bottom three. I can’t see them getting anything at the CBS Arena, in truth."

Will Coventry City beat Reading?

It is hard to disagree with Prutton that this is a must win for the Sky Blues, particularly with Blackburn and West Bromwich Albion both having a game in hand on them.

Robins' men have been in poor form lately with just one win in their last five games, but they come into this one as favourites against a Reading side who are without a win in their last 10 league games.

The Royals have improved under Hunt and will be well organised and resilient, but the loss of Carroll will be a big blow after his sending off in midweek.

It may not be a comfortable victory, but the Sky Blues should just edge this one.