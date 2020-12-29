Sky Sports presenter makes Sheffield Wednesday claim following Tony Pulis exit

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has launched a scathing attack on the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy via Twitter after the news broke that Tony Pulis had been sacked by the Owls after just 45 days in the job.

The news broke late last night that the Welshman had been given his marching orders after picking up just one win from his first 10 games in charge, meaning that Wednesday are now searching for their seventh manager in just five years.

Of course the Steel City club have endured one of the toughest starts to a league campaign in recent memory, with the club having had to deal with a points deduction and various other problems that have come as a result of their financial mismanagements over the past few years.

After hearing of the news, Stelling, ever the man to voice his opinion, quickly took to Twitter to voice his frustrations:

So Tony Pulis sacked after 45 days. Who on earth does the owner think will want to take on this club now? 4points from last 2 games. Tony has probably told him a few home truths and he hasn’t liked it. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) December 29, 2020

Pulis leaves Wednesday in 23rd place off the back of picking up a draw and a win in his previous two league games against Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City respectively.

The Verdict

I fully back what Stelling is saying here to be honest – club’s simply have no patience nowadays when it comes to sticking with what they have.

The club was showing signs of improvement under Pulis but now we will never know if that would’ve kept them up, as he has been shafted after just over a month in the job.

Whoever takes on the role next has a massive job on their hands and that’s not just on the pitch, but off it too, with reports recently surfacing that the players have failed to be paid on time.

Stability is needed for the Owls if they are to stand any chance of remaining a Championship club past the end of the current season.