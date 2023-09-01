Sunderland take on Southampton in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

After losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals last season, it has been a disappointing start to the campaign for the Black Cats and they currently sit 18th in the table after picking up just one win from their opening four league games, while they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round on penalties by League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

However, there have been signs of improvement from Tony Mowbray's side and they made it two games unbeaten after a 0-0 draw against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The Sky Blues dominated the first half with Matty Godden and Ellis Simms going close, but the visitors grew into the game, with Dan Neil, Dennis Cirkin, Jack Clarke, Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien all having attempts on goal.

Neither side could find the breakthrough, meaning Sunderland were forced to settle for a point.

Southampton have enjoyed an excellent start to the season as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League and they sit fourth in the table with 10 points from their first four games.

The Saints registered their second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at St Mary's on Saturday.

Southampton took the lead in the 30th minute through Samuel Edozie, but the visitors equalised just two minutes later when Jack Colback fired home from the edge of the box.

Adam Armstrong then had a goal ruled out for offside, but the striker did get on the scoresheet in the 64th minute after being set up by Ryan Manning to restore the Saints' lead and despite Rayan Kolli going close for the R's late on, Russell Martin's side held on for all three points.

Southampton are likely to get a frosty reception at the Stadium of Light as they're currently trying to pinch attacking duo Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts from Saturday's hosts before tonight's transfer deadline.

What did David Prutton say?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting an entertaining encounter on Wearside, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"As we speak now Sunderland are still in the market for a striker before the window closes, which could make such a big difference to their season - especially if Ross Stewart leaves," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Southampton boss Russell Martin will be another who will likely be relieved when the window is shut, so he can finally properly know what his squad is going to look like for the season. With Deadline Day looming, it is so hard to know what this game will look like on Saturday! What I do know is both sides will attack, and there should be goals."

Will Sunderland beat Southampton?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

It has been a strong start to the season for Southampton and they certainly have the quality to win the game, but they have looked a little vulnerable defensively at times which could give Sunderland a chance.

The Black Cats have struggled for goals this campaign having found the back of the net just four times in the league so far, so it remains to be seen whether they will be able to take advantage of the Saints' vulnerability at the back.

Prutton is right that it should be an open game and a draw feels like a likely outcome, although Southampton probably come into it as slight favourites.