West Bromwich Albion take on Sunderland at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Sunday.

Albion made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over struggling Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders started brightly with Morgan Rodgers hitting the post, but the Baggies took the lead in the 18th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Both sides had chances either side of the break before Taylor Gardner-Hickman wrapped up all three points in the second half when he finished from John Swift's lay-off.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit seventh in the table, just one point from the play-offs with four games remaining.

The Black Cats suffered frustration as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Sunderland took the lead in the 35th minute when Joe Gelhardt fired home after being set up by Amad Diallo, but the Terriers equalised in the second half through Josh Koroma's deflected shot. The hosts were unable to find a winner, but they did extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Tony Mowbray's side are eighth in the table, two points from the play-offs, while they only have three games left.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting a close encounter in this one, predicting a 1-1 draw.

"Two good wins for West Brom in a row and they will really fancy their chances of making that top six now. If they win all their remaining games, which they are capable of, you’d think that would be more than enough," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Sunderland are on a great unbeaten run, but they were frustrated by Huddersfield in midweek. They may just fall short, but it has still been a fantastic season for them. I’ll go a for a draw here."

Will West Brom beat Sunderland?

This is a crucial game for both sides' top six hopes.

Albion have a tough run of fixtures before the end of the season, so they will be keen to pick up three points against one of their play-off rivals.

The Black Cats have been on a good run of form lately, but this is a game they cannot afford to lose, particularly as the Baggies have a game in hand on them.

Given Albion's strong home form, they perhaps come into this one as slight favourites.