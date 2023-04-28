West Bromwich Albion take on Norwich City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday.

The Baggies' play-off hopes have suffered a blow after back-to-back defeats, with the latest of those coming in the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night as second half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sealed promotion for the Blades.

Carlos Corberan's side are ninth in the table, two points from the top six with two games remaining.

The Canaries' poor form continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday. Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen put the Swans firmly in control before Sam McCallum was sent off for the hosts just before half time. Olivier Ntcham then added a third in the second half for the visitors as they sealed a deserved victory.

David Wagner's men are now without a win in their last four games and sit 12th in the table, three points from the play-off places.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes there will be little to separate the sides in a 1-1 draw in this one.

"It has been a bad week for West Brom. They have lost back-to-back games at a time when they could have really nailed down a spot in the top six," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It is win or bust here and for Norwich. Nothing less than six points from their last two games for both will be enough. Even that might not be, so all they can do is hope. But with both needing to go for it, I’m feeling a draw."

Will West Brom beat Norwich City?

It is a huge game for both sides which could prove decisive for their play-off chances.

The Baggies looked in a strong position to cement their top six spot, but their form has declined at the wrong time and the defeat to one of their nearest rivals in Sunderland could prove to be incredibly damaging.

It is a must-win game for the Canaries to keep their play-off hopes alive, but they have struggled in recent weeks and look vulnerable defensively.

Albion had been strong at home under Corberan prior to last weekend and they come into the game as slight favourites, but as Prutton says, given the importance of the game, it would not be a surprise to see the points shared.