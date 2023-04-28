Reading take on Wigan Athletic at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

The Royals remain in the relegation zone after they were beaten 2-1 by play-off chasing Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena last weekend, with goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer sealing a deserved three points for the Sky Blues either side of Lucas Joao's equaliser.

Interim manager Noel Hunt has failed to win any of his three games in charge since replacing Paul Ince earlier this month and his side currently sit 22nd in the table, one point from safety.

The Latics kept their survival hopes alive with a 2-1 win over promotion hopefuls Millwall at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with Thelo Aasgaard winning the game in the 84th minute after George Saville's first half equaliser for the Lions had cancelled out Will Keane's early opener.

Shaun Maloney's men remain bottom of the table, but they are now just four points from safety after back-to-back victories.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes it could be another difficult afternoon for the Royals, predicting a 1-0 win for the Latics here.

"What a big game this is. It really is win or bust. And that is quite literally what it is in Wigan’s case," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Noel Hunt is yet to get a win as Reading interim manager. I feel like the points deduction just sapped any confidence out of the squad that may have been left. I reckon the Latics will nick this one."

Will Reading beat Wigan Athletic?

This is a huge game for both sides in their battle against the drop.

Hunt has done a commendable job in difficult circumstances with the Royals so far, picking up impressive points in home draws with Burnley and Luton Town before the narrow defeat at Coventry.

However, it will not be an easy game against a Wigan side who have improved significantly under Maloney, while they will no doubt display resilience and determination as they look to avoid relegation.

It is an excellent opportunity for the Royals to secure safety with consecutives games against fellow strugglers in the Latics and Huddersfield Town, but as Prutton says, the squad will be incredibly low on confidence after a run of 11 games without a win.

Wigan come into this one in much better form and are perhaps slight favourites.