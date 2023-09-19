Highlights Preston North End are currently sitting at the top of the table in the Championship with an impressive 16 points from their first six league games.

Preston's recent form, including a 2-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle, suggests that their winning streak will continue against Birmingham City.

While Birmingham City had a strong start to the season, their unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against Watford, making them the underdogs in this upcoming match.

Preston North End take on Birmingham City in the Championship at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for the Lilywhites and they currently sit top of the table after picking up 16 points from their first six league games.

North End recorded their fifth consecutive league victory with a 2-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Lilywhites took the lead after just 45 seconds when Duane Holmes headed home Liam Millar's cross and they doubled their advantage in the 25th minute, with Millar getting on the scoresheet after being set up by Milutin Osmajic.

Argyle grew into the game and Freddie Woodman was called into action to deny Kaine Kesler-Hayden towards the end of the first half before Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker went close for the visitors after the break.

The Pilgrims did pull a goal back in the 61st minute through Ryan Hardie, but they could not find an equaliser and the hosts almost added a third when Brad Potts hit the post.

Birmingham had also enjoyed an excellent start to the season with 11 points from their first five games, but their unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Both sides had chances in what was an even encounter, with Jay Stansfield and Scott Hogan going close for the Blues, but the game changed in the 88th minute when Lee Buchanan was shown a second yellow card for holding Yaser Asprilla back.

The Hornets made the most of their numerical advantage with stoppage time goals from Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews to condemn Birmingham to their first defeat of the season, with John Eustace's side slipping down to sixth in the table.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Preston's winning run will continue against Birmingham, predicting a 2-1 victory for the Lilywhites.

"Five wins on the bounce and Preston are still top of the league. Ryan Lowe saw off his old club Plymouth on Saturday, and they are just riding high. Even at this early stage, it is so good to see," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It was a first defeat of the season for Birmingham at the weekend. To lose it so late in the day would have been heartbreaking for the Blues. But with the form Preston are in I think there could be more of that in store at Deepdale."

Will Preston North End beat Birmingham City?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Both sides have had excellent starts to the season and are among the surprise early front-runners in the Championship, so it could be quite a close encounter.

Preston have retained their defensive solidity from last season, but impressive summer recruits such as Holmes, Millar, Osmajic, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen and Will Keane seem to have added significant quality to Ryan Lowe's side.

Birmingham also did some shrewd business in the transfer market this summer and with positivity surrounding St Andrew's following Tom Wagner's takeover, they could be a force this season.

There is little to separate the two sides, but North End could potentially edge this one.