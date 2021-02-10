Sky Sports presenter explains why Swansea City might have edge over Norwich City

Sky Sports presenter Caroline Barker has suggested that Swansea’s better streetwise players help give them the edge over Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Swans beat the Canaries last Friday in the Sky Bet Championship and are firmly in the title race alongside Brentford and the Yellows.

Indeed, it’s promising to be an epic run-in for the top two this season in the second tier and Barker feels that Steve Cooper’s ability to change players and options to adjust to the flow of matches is giving them a real advantage at the moment.

Quoted by Sky Sports’ EFL podcast, the presenter explained:

“Steve Cooper got into his stride at the end of last season and knew how he wanted to play and we’re just seeing the benefit of that. He’s been building up to this.

“Unlike Norwich, if he has to make changes and readjust then you get the feeling that he has others who can slot in, play those roles and be given those opportunities.

“He’s got those streetwise players with that game management in them where if they have to just sit back and absorb then they can do that and then hit them on the counter.

“I love watching them play. It’s not always as pleasing on the eye but technically what he’s getting from that team is fantastic.”

The Verdict

Swansea are looking very good indeed and Steve Cooper has put together a very handy side in his time in Wales.

Conor Hourihane is already looking a great signing for the club and he helped inspire them to the win over Norwich, which has really thrown the title race wide open in the Championship.

All three sides at the top of the tree would be worthy winners this season and with just under 20 games left to go there’s still time for them to all continue to stake their claim.

Clearly, though, Barker feels Cooper and co. are going to take some stopping.

