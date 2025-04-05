Lee Hendrie has highlighted Sunderland, Leeds United, and Portsmouth as some of the clubs with the best atmospheres he has experienced while on co-commentary duty.

Despite concerns over changing kick-off times to accommodate TV schedules, English football is thriving in terms of attendances. Last season alone, 23.7 million fans attended EFL matches, and that number shows no signs of declining.

Gate Numbers across EFL Competitions (2023-24) Competition Numbers Championship 12,723,678 League One 5,355,928 League Two 3,458,968 Carabao Cup 1,510,710 EFL Trophy 293,300

While some argue that atmospheres at stadiums have diminished over the years, a visit to Fratton Park, Bramall Lane, Elland Road, or Pride Park on the right day proves that English football still delivers electrifying matchday experiences.

Hopefully, this passion continues to ripple through the leagues, keeping terraces packed and ensuring that every corner of the English football pyramid thrives, showcasing the magic that makes it so special.

Lee Hendrie outlines his favourite EFL atmospheres

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the best atmospheres he has witnessed while on co-commentary duty, the former Aston Villa midfielder namedropped Leeds, Sunderland and Portsmouth as some of his favourites.

"There have been a lot of games I have been to where I have witnessed brilliant atmospheres," Hendrie told FLW.

"You look at the likes of Sunderland, who travel well and support well at home. Likewise, Leeds – the bigger clubs in the Championship in particular.

"The one that stands out recently was the Portsmouth vs Leeds game at Fratton Park. That was absolutely bouncing – it felt like the old days of Fratton Park. Two very good football clubs, well-supported football clubs, and the home side won that day. It was just a fantastic atmosphere.

"There are so many big clubs you go to watch and do co-commentary for, where you experience a massive atmosphere."

Attendances are booming across the EFL

While Hendrie may have highlighted three Championship clubs, it’s fair to say that the lower leagues also boast a wealth of fantastic atmospheres and iconic stadiums.

Last season, League One (9th) and League Two (13th) ranked among the top 15 European leagues for attendance – an incredible achievement considering the size and stature of some of the divisions they were competing against.

A standout example of this was Bradford City’s remarkable crowd against Colchester United in March, when 23,381 supporters turned out to watch the fixture. Valley Parade was bouncing that day and the home supporters were rewarded as the Bantams ran out 4-1 winners.

Modern football is often criticised for lacking soul, but in England, we are fortunate to have the passion and devotion that the beautiful game truly deserves.