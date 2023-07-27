Highlights Roméo Lavia could potentially join Chelsea this summer as they have shown interest, although no official offer has been made yet.

Liverpool has made an initial offer of £37 million for the midfielder and is expected to make an improved bid.

Lavia has no preference between Liverpool and Chelsea and would have no problem agreeing to personal terms with either club.

Roméo Lavia could still join Chelsea this summer amid intense interest from Liverpool.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Blues will have no issues negotiating personal terms with the 19-year-old.

However, no official offer has yet been made to the Saints by the London club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have stepped up their interest in the Belgian this week, making an initial offer worth £37 million for the Saints starlet.

It is expected that Liverpool will come in with an improved bid as they look to complete the signing before the start of the top flight’s return next month.

What is the latest surrounding Chelsea’s interest in Roméo Lavia?

Sheth has revealed that the door is still open for Chelsea to win the race to Lavia’s signature.

The reporter believes that the midfielder would have no issue agreeing a deal with either Liverpool or Chelsea, hinting he has no preference in where his next destination lies.

“I would expect [Liverpool] to [bid again],” said Sheth, via Sky Sports’ Premier League YouTube channel.

“We expect Liverpool to go in with an improved offer for Romeo Lavia from Southampton, the bid that was rejected was worth around £40 million.

“We think Southampton value the player at around £50 million, interestingly, Chelsea remain keen on Romeo Lavia.

“They’ve not actually made an official bid, but we’re told personal terms with Liverpool or Chelsea are not expected to be a problem, maybe both clubs are getting encouragement that this deal is still open.

“Let’s not rule Chelsea out of this just yet.”

Lavia featured for 45 minutes on Tuesday in a pre-season friendly against Bournemouth as Southampton ramp up their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The midfielder signed for the Saints last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth £10.5 million.

The youngster impressed many with his performances in the Premier League, even as the south coast club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Russell Martin has been appointed with the task of bringing the team straight back into the top flight with a promotion push this year.

A lot of work is still to be done at St. Mary’s this summer, with several first team players still being linked with moves away from the club.

Lavia has become the most high profile case, with no resolution currently found for where his future will lie.

Martin’s side get their league campaign underway next week against Sheffield Wednesday on 4 August.

Would signing for Chelsea be a good move for Roméo Lavia?

Mauricio Pochettino has been placed in charge at Stamford Bridge, which has raised some optimism over their ability to compete at the top of the table again.

Last year was a dismal campaign for the Blues, finishing 12th in the table after a summer of lavish spending.

Lavia would be taking a bigger risk going to Chelsea compared to Liverpool, whose recent track record is far more impressive.

But he may become a greater part of the first team plans if he were to sign for the London club compared to at Anfield.

The opportunity to play for either side is alluring, so it comes as no surprise that he has no real preference over which club to sign for.