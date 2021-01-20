Sky Sports’ man delivers encouraging Swansea City verdict as promotion race hots up

Swansea City’s push for promotion is far from surprising, according to Sky Sports’ commentator David Stowell.

The Swans were surprise participants in last season’s Championship play-offs after squeezing into the top six in the final moments of the season.

While they failed to reach the showpiece event at Wembley Stadium, the hope for the club was that they would be able to at least replicate their achievements from last term as the new season got up and running.

Steve Cooper’s side have exceeded expectations so far and find themselves sitting in second position with a three-point buffer on third place Watford after 24 games.

Appearing on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Stowell was discussing how Swansea needed a natural striker earlier in the season, but despite having less than two weeks left in the January transfer window, the commentator is not surprised that the club are right in the mix for an automatic promotion spot.

Stowell said: “I spoke to Steve (Cooper) earlier in the season when they played Wycombe and there was a need for a number nine because Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe – as talented as they are – were not a focal point.

“But there was always a feeling that if Swansea could stay in the hunt and then get a number nine in January then they’d have a terrific chance, and they’re right there.”

The Verdict

Swansea City look like the real deal this season.

While renowned for being an attack-minded team, the Swans boast the best defensive record in the Championship having conceded just 13 times in 24 appearances so far.

They say that the best promotion hunts are built on a sound defence, and based on the results of the Swans, they’re firmly on track to go up.