Sky Sports’ man delivers Brentford verdict that will worry Norwich City, Watford and Bournemouth

Brentford should fancy their chances of securing promotion this term, according to Sky Sports’ Gary Weaver.

The Bees have been making real improvements in recent years and are now considered as one of the top footballing sides in the Championship.

After flirting with the top six Thomas Frank’s side looked certain to go up last season before falling into the play-off places at the last minute.

Unfortunately for them after reaching the play-off final at Wembley Brentford came agonisingly close to securing promotion until an extra-time defeat against rivals Fulham saw them condemned to another season in the second tier.

But according to commentator Weaver, the Bees are looking like the real deal to finish the job this time around.

Speaking on the Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, Weaver: “They did the same last season. They started slowly and then came through the crowd.

“But if you think about what they’ve recovered from in the play-off final – it takes some doing to bounce back from that.

“Then you lose Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma and recover from that, Christian Norgaard has missed a fair few games and they’ve recovered from that.

“It’s an incredible football club.

“To keep recovering like this – they’ve found their rhythm now. They’ll be coming over the hill and they’ll fancy their chances now.”

The Verdict

It would take a brave person to bet against Brentford securing promotion.

Of course there’s plenty of strong competition with the likes of Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford all very much in contention – however I don’t think the Bees will be worried.

They’re in great form at the moment at Thomas Frank will be hopeful that his team can go one better than last time out.