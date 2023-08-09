Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes the way Southampton may want to structure a deal for Romeo Lavia could be a barrier for Liverpool in their quest to seal an agreement for him, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Saints are in a strong position at the negotiating table at this point, with the club already selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle United to balance the books and having other assets they can cash in on if they don't sell Lavia.

James Ward-Prowse is another player that has been heavily linked with an exit - and there are no guarantees that 19-year-old Lavia will be sealing an exit from St Mary's before the transfer window closes.

Considering the volume of interest there is in the Belgian, it would be a surprise if he doesn't move on, but Russell Martin's side will be keen to generate the best possible deal for themselves and are currently standing firm.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia's situation at Southampton?

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes Lavia wasn't in training yesterday which could indicate that he's close to sealing an exit from St Mary's.

He was also missing from the Saints' squad for last night's game against Gillingham and was an unused substitute against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, with Ward-Prowse and Will Smallbone being preferred.

It would be difficult to see the Belgian not becoming a key part of Martin's plans if he stays beyond the end of the summer window, but he may not be heavily involved from now until the window closes.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

The Reds have had three bids rejected for Lavia with Jurgen Klopp's side clearly taking the most interest in the player at this stage.

Although the Merseyside outfit are close to meeting the Belgian's price tag, the way the Saints may want to structure a deal for the teenager could cause issues.

This was pointed out by Sheth, who said: "Talks are ongoing, so I think there's a deal to be done there. The fact that Liverpool have made three bids would suggest that they desperately want to bring in the player.

"The latest bid was around £45million all in, including add-ons. Even though that's only £5million short of what Southampton are standing firm on, we haven't really got all the information on how that deal would have been structured.

"If Southampton are standing firm on £50million, they might actually have another caveat to say they want the majority of that £50million paid up front, followed by the performance-related add-ons

"They would also want those performance-related add-ons to be achievable, but the fact that they're still talking would imply that the deal is there to be done."

What stance should Southampton take on Romeo Lavia?

Considering Lavia still has four years left on his contract, the Saints can demand a sizeable fee for him and this is why they should stand firm on their £50m price tag.

The Reds have already reached £45m so it seems inevitable that they will reach £50m if Martin's side aren't willing to lower their valuation of the Belgian midfielder.

Ideally, the south-coast side should be getting the majority of that £50m up front so they can use that to bring in a replacement and strengthen a few areas before the window closes.

A sell-on clause also needs to be included so the Saints can benefit from a future sale.

All of these things are achievable, so Martin's side should be optimistic about getting what they want from this potential sale.