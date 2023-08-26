Highlights Leeds United may pull out of the race for Joseph Paintsil due to Genk changing their stance on a deal.

Leeds need to make additional signings to strengthen their squad and compete for promotion.

Leeds may not have a bottomless pit of money to spend on Paintsil considering the fact they haven't generated a huge amount on player sales.

Leeds United are considering pulling out of the race for Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil after believing the Belgian side have "moved the goalposts" on a deal, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Whites will need to be active during the latter stages of the transfer window if they want to have a squad that's fully ready to assert themselves as promotion contenders.

They may have brought in Joel Piroe - but some of their recent performances reinforced the need for them to bring in more additions - especially with others in contention to depart Elland Road before the window closes.

However, they may not have a huge amount to spend between now and the end of the window, with the Whites only making a limited amount on player sales but spending sizeable amounts on the likes of Piroe and Ethan Ampadu.

Unlike Leicester City and Southampton, they have been unable to generate a huge amount from player departures with the likes of Jack Harrison and Max Wober leaving the West Yorkshire side on loan.

But they seem to have a decent amount of cash spare to recruit Paintsil, who has been heavily linked with a move to Daniel Farke's side in recent times.

Who else is interested in Joseph Paintsil?

Southampton had been trying to engage in talks with Genk to recruit the player in a deal that may have seen Paul Onuachu head the other way.

But The Athletic believes this deal is now off the table, which could give the Whites a clear run in their quest to get a deal for the 25-year-old.

The Saints may need to revive their interest in the Ghanaian considering Nathan Tella could be on his way out, even with Ryan Fraser joining.

What's the latest on Leeds United's interest in Joseph Paintsil?

It previously looked as though Leeds had a good chance of getting a deal over the line for the 25-year-old.

However, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that the Whites are now considering withdrawing from the race.

They feel they have made a fair offer for the winger - but believe the Belgian side have changed their stance and made it even tougher for them to secure an agreement.

With less than a week left to go in the transfer window, the West Yorkshire side can't afford to wait around because they will risk missing out on others.

Should Leeds United walk away from the negotiating table for Joseph Paintsil?

If the Belgian side are messing Leeds about, the latter should be prepared to walk away because they will surely have other targets in mind.

Paintsil is a very talented player and could be a real game-changer in front of goal - but he isn't the only available winger in the world and this is why they shouldn't be prepared to pay too much for the 25-year-old.

They shouldn't completely pull out of the race for the wide man because there's a chance Genk will soften their stance - but they should be focusing more on other targets if they can't get a deal sealed for Paintsil.

And they may even find themselves cheaper alternatives, so they shouldn't put all their eggs in one basket with the Genk man.