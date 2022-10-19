Sky Sports journalist offers update on West Brom’s manager pursuit with over 10 candidates spoken to

West Brom have spoken to as many as 10 potential managerial candidates during their search for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

Richard Beale has been placed in temporary charge of the first team squad following the dismissal of the 61-year old.

But, according to Rob Dorsett, the process to find a replacement is likely to be accelerated after Tuesday night’s defeat to Bristol City.

After nine days of searching, a shortlist has yet to narrow down the candidates to find a preferred choice to take the reins at the Hawthorns.

Baggies CEO Ron Gourlay is leading the search as he looks to replace the man he appointed in only February of this year.

He has sought out an exhaustive search in order to find the ideal replacement for Bruce, speaking to a wide range of potential candidates.

A number of names have been linked with the role, with Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher and Millwall’s Gary Rowett the latest to be a reported target of Albion.

The club currently finds itself near the bottom of the Championship table, hovering just above the relegation zone after 15 games.

Up next for West Brom is a visit to the Den to face Rowett’s Millwall side.

The Verdict

Speaking to many targets really highlights how there is no clear vision for what Gourlay wants this club to look like going forward.

There is no clear identity for how the team should play, or what kind of profile of manager should be in charge.

It also highlights why this process has taken this long, and could yet drag on even further.

The club needs to be more decisive in these moments, as every game that passes without a permanent manager in charge could prove to be very costly for their season.