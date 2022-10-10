Sky Sports journalist issues QPR and Aston Villa claims on Michael Beale

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has highlighted Michael Beale’s work at Queens Park Rangers and says the impact of his departure from Villa Park on Aston Villa shouldn’t be downplayed, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The 42-year-old worked alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool before the Reds’ legend opted to take him to Rangers and then the Midlands, with the Premier League side finishing in 14th position at the end of last season.

Despite strengthening in the summer though, Villa currently find themselves in 16th position and just two points above the drop zone at this stage with Gerrard’s job potentially on the line if their poor form continues.

Are you a true QPR fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 How many league goals did George Goddard score for QPR? 158 162 168 174

Beale, meanwhile, is currently sitting in third place in the Championship with QPR following their 2-1 victory against Reading on Friday, and are currently on course to be in the promotion mix during the latter stages of the season.

That is an impressive achievement considering this is the 42-year-old’s first job as a head coach, with the West London outfit’s boss taking charge of the club during the summer.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley came in to succeed Beale but he hasn’t been able to guide Villa to greater things just yet – and Sheth has hailed the work the latter has done at Loftus Road during his short time in charge thus far.

He said: “I don’t think it can be underestimated either that Michael Beale, his [Gerrard] assistant who was at Rangers and he came to Aston Villa, left the club because he wanted to become a manager himself.

“And look how well he’s done at Queen’s Park Rangers after quite a shaky start, but they’re up near the play-off places; might even be in the play-off places.

“So, I think there are a lot of factors that you need to take into consideration.”

The Verdict:

Beale has done a fine job since his arrival in the English capital and looks to have made the step up from coaching to managing extremely well, taking on extra responsibilities that he didn’t have previously at Villa Park.

The 42-year-old does strike many people as a hands-on coach though and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was heavily involved in training, potentially contributing to the R’s success this season.

There will be bumps on the way because of the fact he’s inexperienced and it’s the nature of management – but he’s passing all tests with flying colours at this stage and deserves a special mention for his work.

QPR wouldn’t have been full of confidence following a torrid end to last season – but the 42-year-old has seemingly picked his troops up and their latest performance without Chris Willock just shows how far they have come since the latter stages of Mark Warburton’s reign.

In fairness, Warburton helped to get the club in shape both on and off the pitch, but Beale’s work can’t be underestimated either because it wouldn’t have been an easy task to come in and succeed someone like the ex-Brentford manager who made a decent impact at Loftus Road during his long time there.