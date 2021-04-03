Sky Sports journalist claims EFL ace is the ideal Gareth Bale replacement for Tottenham

Tottenham should sign Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia as a replacement for Gareth Bale in the summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Canaries this term – scoring his 11th goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Preston yesterday.

Despite dropping points at Deepdale, Norwich are six points clear at the top of the Championship and Buendia, who has added 13 assists on top of his goal haul, has been a key part of their dominance.

With Bale set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan move in the summer and his future beyond that unclear, Thomas has urged Spurs to sign the Argentine as a replacement.

If #Tottenham need to sign a new forward to come off the right this summer, after losing Bale, they should look no further than Emi Buendia imo. Right age, right profile, right attitude, right price, right experience – and class in abundance. #Norwich — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) April 2, 2021

The playmaker is capable of playing in attacking midfield or out wide and has shown his quality at Premier League level before, adding a goal and seven assists in the 2019/20 campaign.

It seems the north London club will have competition if they do move for Buendia, with sources suggesting it will cost them more than £30 million if they want to sign him this summer.

A string of Premier League sides have been linked with the 24-year-old ahead of the summer window, including local rivals Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Norwich City midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Canaries fan?

1 of 20 In what year did Lukas Rupp sign for Norwich City? 2018 2019 2020 2021

The Verdict

Buendia should certainly be a player on Tottenham’s radar.

Spurs have been linked with playmakers that have impressed in the EFL in previous years, such as James Maddison and Jack Grealish, but signed neither and will now likely be rueing that decision.

With Bale’s future up in the air, signing Buendia would be a forward-thinking move and a sound investment because he’ll surely only increase in value as he continues to improve.

He’s been wonderful for Norwich this term and has shown he can cut it in the Premier League previously, if they have the money this is a no-brainer.