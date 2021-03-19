Sky Sports expert shares prediction ahead of Birmingham City’s visit to Watford this weekend

Watford will be looking to build on some impressive recent showings in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Hornets are currently sat second in the table, and will be eager to put some distance between themselves and the promotion-chasing teams around them at the earliest of opportunities.

They take on a Birmingham City side that will be full of confidence heading into this one, with the Blues beating high-flying Reading in midweek, in what was Lee Bowyer’s first match in charge of the club after they parted company with Aitor Karanka.

The Blues are still in serious danger of being relegated into the third-tier this term, with Bowyer’s side sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and just six points clear of the relegation zone, with 22nd-placed Rotherham United having four matches in hand on the Blues.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his prediction ahead of the game, and predicted that the Hornets will run out narrow 1-0 winners on the day.

“Watford are looking in imperious form. We know how quickly these things can change but they look so strong right now to finish in that second spot.

“Lee Bowyer had a great start in midweek as Birmingham beat Reading. But even if they continue that bounce this is a tough trip. I have to fancy the Hornets.”

A win for Watford could see them move six points clear of third-place in the Championship if other results go their way, and so they’ll be eager to build on a recent 4-1 win over Rotherham United.

The Verdict:

I can only see a Watford win here.

The Hornets have been brilliant in recent months, and I think they’ll be favourites to join Norwich in the automatic promotion places this term.

Birmingham showed much-needed fight in their battle to survive against Reading in midweek, but I don’t think that’ll be enough to pick up anything from this game.

Watford are a team playing with confidence, and they’ve got the quality in their squad to trouble Lee Bowyer’s side at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.