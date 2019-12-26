Sky Sports expert offers prediction ahead of QPR’s trip to Reading

Reading will look to make it four games unbeaten this weekend, as they prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals recorded their first win in five games last weekend, defeating 10-man Derby County by three goals to one on their home turf.

Goals from Charlie Adam, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite helped secure an invaluable three points for Mark Bowen’s side, which saw them climb to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

On Boxing Day, the Royals take on Queens Park Rangers in Berkshire, with the R’s undoubtedly desperate to bounce back after being held to a late 2-2 draw against Charlton last time out.

Mark Warburton’s side have won only two of their last 11 matches, and Naby Sarr’s 95th minute strike snatched all three points away from them at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last weekend.

Sky Sports expert David Prutton has offered his prediction on the clash between these two sides, and has predicted another 2-2 draw for QPR.

He said: “Reading got back to winning ways with a great victory over Derby on Saturday, giving themselves a bit of a gap between themselves and the relegation zone again.

“QPR will have been gutted to be denied victory against Charlton at the weekend. They head into Boxing Day in the bottom half of the table, but I still think they’re having a decent season. This is a draw for me.”

QPR sit 14th in the league standings, only five points off the play-off places.

The Verdict

This could be another big opportunity for Reading to extend their winning run against a team lacking confidence.

Obviously, their job was made a lot easier against Derby last weekend when Scott Malone was sent off after only four minutes, but they still had to stand firm and take their chances when they came to them.

QPR do have real quality in the likes of Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair, though, and they are the type of players who can produce something out of nothing.