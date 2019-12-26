Sky Sports expert predicts outcome of Cardiff City’s home clash with Millwall

Neil Harris prepares to come up against his former side this afternoon, with Millwall travelling to South Wales to face Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Harris – who left Millwall in October – has made an impressive start to life as Cardiff manager, losing just one of his first seven games in charge of the Welsh club.

But having failed to pick up a win in their last three games, the Bluebirds will be hoping to put themselves back amongst the play-off hunt with a win over Millwall.

Millwall have also really picked up under new manager Gary Rowett, with the former Stoke manager losing only two of his opening 11 matches in charge of the Lions.

Millwall will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back after succumbing to a late 2-1 defeat to Barnsley last time out, which put an end to an seven-game unbeaten run.

It is likely to be a fiery encounter, then, between two sides both desperate for a win, and Sky Sports expert David Prutton has offered his prediction on the game.

The former Leeds man has predicted 2-1 home win for Cardiff, saying: “Cardiff have just slipped down the table again after failing to win their last three, but they have had some tough games in that time and are still within touching distance of the play-offs.

“Millwall boss Gary Rowett suffered his first defeat since the start of November against resurgent Barnsley on Saturday, and will be desperate to bounce back. But I can’t see them getting anything in South Wales.”

The Verdict

This will be a really good game as Harris looks to get revenge on a club he knows ever so well.

Cardiff have some really good players and have showed signs of what they are really capable of when they start to click this season, typified by the 3-3 draw at Leeds.

But Millwall are a really hard-working, battling outfit who will give everything under Rowett, and I think they won’t go down without a fight this weekend.