Sky Sports expert offers view ahead of Norwich City v Derby County

David Prutton is predicting a home win when Norwich City host Derby County at Carrow Road this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Yellows have started this season steadily with one win, one draw and one loss whilst Derby have lost all three games and sit at the wrong end of the table.

Indeed, it has been a far from impressive start for the Rams and Prutton is predicting for Sky Sports that things are going to get worse before they get better for Phillip Cocu’s men this weekend.

The former midfielder is backing a 3-1 win for the home side and that would be a good result for Norwich as they look to kick on after settling back in following on from relegation from the Premier League.

For Derby, meanwhile, it’ll leave serious work to do after the international break.

The Verdict

Derby have started poorly and what will worry fans most is that they have had fixtures that they would have felt they could get a lot more than 0 points out of so far.

Even so, that is the way it is and they’ll be looking to bounce back but they do face a tough Norwich test this weekend.

Anything can happen in this league, though, so let’s see what happens.