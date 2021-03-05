Sky Sports expert offers prediction ahead of Norwich City’s clash with Luton Town

Norwich City will hope to make it seven wins on the bounce tomorrow afternoon, as they prepare to take on Luton Town at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are embarking on a tremendous run of form at the moment, and continue to lead the way in the Sky Bet Championship table.

A 1-0 win over Brentford last time out ensured that the Canaries would move 10 points clear at the top of the Championship, and the task will now be to make it seven wins on the spin tomorrow.

Luton, meanwhile, will be hoping to record another positive result on the road after defeating Nottingham Forest by a goal to nil in midweek.

The Hatters have won their last two, and they will be hoping to pull off a shock by beating the league leaders tomorrow.

What does Sky Sports’ David Prutton think heading into the game? The former Leeds and Forest midfielder has predicted a 2-0 win for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see past a Norwich win here.

Luton have picked up a couple of decent results of late, but Norwich are playing some of the best football we have seen at this level.

With the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki both in tremendous form, it’s hard to back against a Norwich win considering how impressive they have been at Carrow Road this term.

I would also back a 2-0 win. Luton will have to be at their very best to get anything out of this one.