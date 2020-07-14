Sky Sports expert offers prediction ahead of Leeds United’s crucial meeting with Barnsley

David Prutton is expecting to see Leeds United move a step closer to the Premier League this week when they meet struggling Barnsley at Elland Road.

Leeds are just four points away from promotion back to the Premier League on the back of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Swansea City and they will be looking to keep things on track when Barnsley visit Elland Road this Thursday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Oakwell, but there’s plenty on the line for Barnsley too this week, with Gerhard Struber’s side getting towards last chance saloon in terms of surviving the drop.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

Nevertheless, Prutton is predicting the Championship table to stay true to itself and for top to beat bottom at Elland Road.

In a short segment of his ‘Prutton Predicts’ piece with Sky Sports, he predicts a 2-0 win for Leeds as they storm on towards the top-flight.

Since shaking off some patchy form after the restart, Leeds have worked their way onto a three-match winning streak, putting them on the brink.

For Barnsley, they drew 0-0 win 10-man Wigan on Saturday.

The Verdict

On paper, this looks like it will be a home banker, but it is the Championship and we have seen stranger upsets.

Leeds battled so hard for a win at Swansea on Sunday and that might affect them here, and with Barnsley needing crucial points at the bottom of the table, Struber’s side are going to be up for the fight.

It’ll be close again and whoever comes out of the game with maximum points will have had to work hard for them.

Thoughts? Let us know!