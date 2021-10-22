Sky Sports expert makes entertaining prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Fulham

Nottingham Forest host Fulham at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds come into this one on the back of recording four wins on the spin, after an excellent start to life under Steve Cooper.

Forest have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 under Cooper so far, and scored two goals in stoppage time to beat Bristol City in midweek.

Fulham are also in a good place, and currently sit second in the Championship under Marco Silva having picked up 26 points from 13 matches.

The Cottagers come into this one having recorded back-to-back home wins over QPR and Cardiff City, scoring six goals in their last two matches.

It promises to be an entertaining clash on Sunday, then, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has predicted the outcome of it – he has gone with a 2-2 draw.

The Verdict

It’s such a tough game to call given that both sides are in a really good place at the moment.

Forest have made excellent strides of improvement under Cooper and are in excellent form, and they do not look like being beaten.

They have scored two goals or more in five of their last six games, and only managed that only once in 25 matches before that.

Fulham are so good going forward, though, and the return of Tom Cairney will only aid them in their quest for automatic promotion this term.

If Forest can deal with Aleksandar Mitrovic, then they have a chance of getting something out of the game.