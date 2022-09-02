Sky Sports expert issues prediction for Middlesbrough’s clash with Sunderland

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough would have been both delighted and relieved to pick up their first win of the campaign last weekend in a 2-1 victory against Swansea City.

However, a 93rd minute winner for Watford on Tuesday evening meant they were back on the wrong end of a scoreline, going down 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit 20th in the league, so he will be eager for the Teessiders to get a result that can help them push further up the table – although that will be a hard task as they face nearby rivals Sunderland.

After losing to Norwich on last Saturday, the Black Cats put things right on Wednesday night as they brushed aside Rotherham United 3-0 in Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge.

Neither side had any unexpected surprises on the final day of the transfer window, although both teams have been adding to their respective squads throughout the summer.

It’s bound to be a competitive game between the two sides on Monday evening, and former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton doesn’t feel there will be much to separate the sides, predicting a 2-2 draw.

“It was a frustrating result for Middlesbrough in midweek, taking the lead at Watford before losing in with virtually the last kick of the game. They just can’t quite get going yet,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Sunderland got off to the perfect start under Tony Mowbray, and have made a few new signings as they continue their quest to consolidate in the Championship.

“There could be goals here, but I can’t split them.”

The Verdict

This game will be a bit of an occasion given the proximity of the two sides and the fact it has been selected for TV on Monday night so you can imagine both sides will be up for the challenge and looking to come away with all three points.

Sunderland will probably be the side coming into the game with more confidence given their winning start to life under new manager Tony Mowbray.

However, Chris Wilder is a tenacious man and will be eager for his side to come out all guns blazing and get another win after losing in a cruel way on Tuesday night.

Both teams have new players at their dispense who will no doubt provides those extra options in the side and you can see this being a competitive and possibly high goal scoring affair although if one team were going to edge it, as it stands, you’d probably have to say the favour lies with the Black Cats.