Sky Sports expert issues prediction as Nottingham Forest gear up for Fulham clash

Nottingham Forest will be eager to return to winning ways tonight as they prepare to take on promotion rivals Fulham at the City Ground.

The Reds were unable to hold onto all three points against arch rivals Derby County at the weekend, with the Rams netting a 97th minute equaliser through Chris Martin to salvage a late point in a 1-1 draw.

Sabri Lamouchi will be urging his side to return to winning ways tonight, then, as top-six rivals Fulham travel to the East Midlands.

Fulham sit one place and two points above Forest in fourth, and will be full of confidence after scoring a stoppage time winner against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s side sit seven points off second place, therefore a win tonight is their last chance to really push for the top-two, otherwise the season will likely culminate in a top-six finish for the London club.

It promises to be a hugely competitive fixture at the City Ground, so what does Sky Sports’ David Prutton think? He has predicted an entertaining 2-2 draw…

He said: “Nottingham Forest will have been so frustrated with the way they threw away that win late on at Derby on Saturday. They were so much in control of that game before that last-minute slip.

“Fulham have scraped a couple of wins in their last two games, coming from behind against QPR then sneaking past Birmingham. Seven off the pace with five games to go is a big gap to make up, but all they can do is keep winning until it is mathematically impossible. I do, however, think this will be a draw.”

The Verdict

A lot is at stake for both clubs tonight, and both really need a win if they are to make one last push for the automatic promotion places.

Forest have been impressive since the season’s restart and don’t look like losing, and a win could all-but confirm their place in the play-offs.

Without Aleksandar Mitrovic, I personally feel that Fulham are there for the taking, and I would back a home win for the Reds.