Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of West Brom’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate to return to winning ways tomorrow night, as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Baggies have been far from impressive since the season’s restart, being held to a 0-0 home draw against Birmingham City, before losing 2-0 to Brentford on Friday night.

In that time, the Bees have closed the gap between themselves and the Baggies to just five points, so it is crucial that Slaven Bilic’s side pick up all three points as soon as possible.

Tomorrow night, they take on a Wednesday side that will be full of confidence after getting back to winning ways at the weekend.

Garry Monk’s side defeated Bristol City by two goals to one at Ashton Gate courtesy of goals from Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo, taking them up to 13th in the Championship table.

Monk’s men are unbeaten since the season’s restart, so it promises to be another tough test for the Baggies in their quest for all three points tomorrow night.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his thoughts on tomorrow night’s clash between the Owls and the Baggies, and has predicted a 1-1 draw.

He said: “Sheffield Wednesday were really good in large parts of the game against Bristol City on Sunday, and looked as though they were the side really chasing the play-offs.

“West Brom will be concerned now. Another defeat and the gap to third could be closed again. They are struggling for goals, too, and I think they will be held by Wednesday.”

The Verdict

Albion have been disappointing since the season’s restart, and I expected them to be much better, especially with Grady Diangana returning to the side from his spell on the sidelines through injury.

I don’t think they will get back to winning ways tomorrow night, either. Wednesday have been solid in their first two games back, and they look like putting a run together under Monk.

Bilic will be urging his side to improve, as they were completely out of the game against Brentford on Friday.