Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Reading v QPR

The blue and white hoops of Reading meet the blue and white hoops of Queens Park Rangers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, in an exciting-looking game between two good sides.

Reading, of course, are challenging for the play-off places but suffered a defeat last time out as Birmingham City marked Lee Bowyer’s first game in charge with a 2-1 win against the Royals.

They’ll be looking to bounce back, then, against a QPR side that has enjoyed a resurgent 2021.

The Hoops came back from 2-0 down at half-time in the week to beat Millwall 3-2 with Jordy de Wijs getting the winner late on.

They’ve certainly been involved in some entertaining games of late, then, and David Prutton is expecting that trend to continue this weekend with him predicting a 2-2 draw in his Sky Sports prediction column.

The Verdict

It should be a good game between two sides that are looking up.

The Royals need to get a win as they look to finish in the top six and complete the job that they have been going at for most of the season.

QPR, meanwhile, are aiming for a top ten finish at the moment with the form they are in and will look to make a statement here.

It’s certainly easy to see any result happening here.