Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s crunch match against Millwall

Middlesbrough will be desperate to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon, as they prepare to take on Millwall at the Den.

Boro are in real danger of being relegated to Sky Bet League One this term, with Neil Warnock struggling to turn the tide around at the Riverside.

Warnock picked up a win in his first game in charge – a 2-0 away victory over Stoke City – but since then, they have lost two games on the bounce against Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Do these 11 celebrities support Middlesbrough or not?

1 of 11 Bob Mortimer Yes No

After a 1-0 home defeat to QPR on Sunday saw them drop into the relegation zone and fall one point adrift of safety, Warnock will be urging his side to improve and get back to winning ways tomorrow.

They face a Millwall side that are unbeaten in their last three games and still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs, after a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Friday night.

Gary Rowett’s side sit five points off sixth with five games left to play this season, so a home win will be massive for the Lions in their quest for a top-six finish.

It’s a massive game for both sides for very different reasons, so what does David Prutton think? The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 2-1 home win for Millwall.

He said: “That was a vital late win for Millwall at Charlton on Friday night. It just keeps them within touching distance of the play-offs, but they will probably still need to be perfect between now and the end of the season to have a chance of making it.

“It’s not quite going the way many would have been expecting for Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough. He started with a win, but has lost two eminently-winnable games since and they have found themselves back in the bottom three. I think they could lose again here, and it will leave them in real trouble.”

The Verdict

Boro are in real danger of going down and I can’t see them winning tomorrow afternoon.

Millwall are a solid, organised unit under Gary Rowett and they still hold a slight chance of making the play-offs, so they will be desperate to pick up a win and put the pressure on the teams above them.

Boro just don’t look like scoring or creating any real clear-cut chances, and against a resilient Millwall side, I think they’ll struggle tomorrow.