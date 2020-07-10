Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Leeds United’s crunch trip to Swansea City

Leeds United will be looking to move one step closer towards Premier League football this weekend, as they prepare to take on Swansea City in South Wales on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites are starting to find their groove at such an important stage of the season, defeating Stoke City by five goals to nil in a resounding victory at Elland Road on Thursday.

That’s now three wins in four for Bielsa’s men, and with only four games remaining this season, Leeds sit top of the Championship, six points clear of third.

Bielsa’s side will look to take another gigantic step towards promotion this weekend, as they prepare to take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea recorded back-to-back league wins with a 3-1 away victory over Birmingham City on Wednesday, and Steve Cooper’s side now sit seventh in the table, only point off the top-six.

Three points are massive for both sides this weekend, so what does David Prutton predict? The Sky Sports pundit has backed Leeds to pick up another win, and defeat the Swans by two goals to nil.

He said: “Swansea are still knocking on the door of the play-offs, and it will be interesting to see how they cope this weekend with all their rivals playing before them.

“Leeds thrashed Stoke on Thursday and took a big step closer to promotion. They are playing after Brentford so we don’t know what the situation will be heading into this game, but they will want to get the job done sooner or later. They’ll win here for me.”

The Verdict

Leeds are in excellent form and I can’t see anything stopping them in their bid for promotion this season, after attempting to get back into the Premier League for so long.

The Whites have brushed aside Blackburn and Stoke in their last two games, and I would back them to pick up another win as they prepare to take on Swansea City this weekend.

The Swans are an excellent, well-drilled side under Steve Cooper, but I just think Leeds are too strong for the Welsh side and will win this weekend.