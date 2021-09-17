Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Huddersfield’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town will look to inflict more misery on Nottingham Forest this weekend as the two sides meet at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Reds head into this one without a permanent manager in place, after parting company with Chris Hughton on Thursday.

Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough – their sixth of the campaign already – proved to be the end of the road for Hughton, who picked up only one point from seven games in the early stages of this season.

This weekend, Hughton’s assistant Steven Reid will take interim charge as the club look to progress in their search for a successor.

Huddersfield, though, are in fine form and will provide a tough test. The Terriers won 3-0 at Blackpool in midweek, and have won four of their last five games.

Carlos Corberan’s side will hope to pick up their fifth victory in six this weekend and continue to climb the Championship table.

It promises to be an interesting contest, so what does Sky’s David Prutton predict? He’s gone with a 2-0 home win and explained his reasons.

He said: “Huddersfield have four wins in five now and look a totally different proposition to last season. It seems as though the Carlos Corberan plan is coming together.

“In the end with the results they were having it was inevitable that Chris Hughton’s time at Nottingham Forest would be up sooner or later. It’s such a shame for him and the club it did not work out, as we know what he can do at this level at his best. Whoever comes in next will need to pick this squad up off the floor, but I think Huddersfield will get the job done on Saturday.”

The Verdict

I can’t see anything but a Huddersfield win here.

Town are in a good place and are scoring goals for fun, and it looks as if every player knows their responsibility and what is expected of them.

Forest are in dire straits at the moment, and with a managerial appointment not expected before the weekend, I can’t see things changing too much.