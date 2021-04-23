Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Derby County’s crunch clash with Birmingham City

Derby County will be desperate to return to winning ways tomorrow as they prepare to host Birmingham City at Pride Park.

The Rams are skating on desperately thin ice having lost their last four games in the Championship, following a 3-0 defeat to Preston North End in midweek.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been lucky in the sense that Rotherham have been unable to capitalise on their games in hand thus far.

The Millers sit four points adrift of safety with two games in hand, but lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Tomorrow, Derby host a Birmingham side who are all but safe from the drop, but will be looking for revenge after conceding a 98th minute equaliser from the penalty spot against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

A win would be so beneficial for Derby in terms of confidence, but what does Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predict?

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Forest midfielder has predicted further pain for Derby, predicting a 1-0 defeat.

He said: “Derby are the side in Rotherham’s sights. This is a massive game on a massive afternoon at the bottom of the Championship. It could have been a worse week for Wayne Rooney’s side if they had tuned in to see Rotherham beat Middlesbrough, but to see them lose will have given them a bit of a spring in their step.

“It looks like Birmingham will be relatively comfortable after an excellent run under Lee Bowyer. They still need a few more points to get over the line, and I think they will get them at Pride Park.”

The Verdict

I can see this being a tough game for Derby.

Birmingham are a well organised unit under Lee Bowyer and the Rams have struggled for goals all season, so I can’t see it being a thriller.

What Birmingham do have is aerial threat and powerful physical prowess, and they should cause Derby a lot of problems this weekend.

Whenever Derby seem to go a goal down, they look bereft of confidence and do not look like getting back into the contest unfortunately for them.