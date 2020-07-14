Sky Sports expert issues prediction ahead of Birmingham City’s crunch match against Charlton

Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic face off at St. Andrew’s tomorrow evening, in what is shaping up to be a massive game in the battle for survival this term.

Birmingham are slowly sleepwalking themselves into a relegation dog-fight, with Blues failing to pick up a single win since the season’s restart.

Blues have lost their last four games on the spin, and have subsequently dropped down to 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table, only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Charlton, meanwhile, have also embarked on a frustrating run of form of late, losing their last three games which has seen them drop back down to 21st spot.

Lee Bowyer’s side, who lost 1-0 to Reading last time out, sit only one point clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play this term, so there is a massive three points up for grabs for both sides tomorrow.

It’s a tough game to call, so what does David Prutton think? The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 1-0 away win for Charlton.

He said: “Birmingham have the feel of a side sleepwalking into trouble, although they will be delighted there are only a few more games this season as it might just keep them afloat.

“Charlton have lost three in a row but they have all been pretty close games. This is one they will have earmarked for a win, and I think they will get it at St Andrew’s.”

The Verdict

Charlton were on fire in their first three games back following the season’s restart, but they have tailed off in recent weeks.

Bowyer isn’t the type of manager to let his side slack, and he needs to pick his players back up ahead of a massive game against Birmingham tomorrow night.

Blues are such a disjointed outfit at the moment, and they will be doing everything they can to pick up three points tomorrow, as a defeat could be detrimental.