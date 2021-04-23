Sky Sports expert delivers QPR prediction as they prepare for tricky Norwich City test

Norwich City could cement their place as League champions with a victory over Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

The Canaries have already wrapped up promotion after a wonderful season so far but defeat to Watford earlier this week stopped them from being named as the number one side in the table.

With just five points separating them and the Hornets, Daniel Farke’s side will be determined to get the league won at the earliest opportunity.

As for Queens Park Rangers it’s a really good time to be a supporter.

The Hoops have been outstanding in the second half of the season and find themselves in eighth position in the Championship with just three games to go.

While a play-off spot is off the table there’s no doubt that Mark Warburton’s side will be looking to make a statement ahead of the new campaign where they’ll surely be looking to challenge for promotion.

Both sides will want to win this contest in the interest of professional pride, but according to Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton, the two teams could cancel each other out.

Prutton has predicted that the contest in West London will end 1-1 – a result that is unlikely to be too pleasing for either side.

You can call yourself a true QPR fan if you get 80% or more correct on this R's quiz

1 of 20 In what year were QPR founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912

The verdict

This has the makings of a really entertaining game.

While both teams will be hoping to get a win they’ll both enter the match with a sense of freedom that could lead to a free-flowing, enjoyable contest.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see QPR get a result here and so a draw is probably a fair prediction.