Sky Sports EFL pundit slams Middlesbrough’s handling of Neil Warnock departure

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has insisted that Middlesbrough were wrong to handle Neil Warnock’s departure from the club the way that they did following the West Brom game.

Warnock revealed to the media following the draw at West Brom that he had been told ahead of the match that it would be his final game in charge of the club. That came with Middlesbrough having lined up Chris Wilder as his replacement and them wanting to appoint him heading into the international break.

Boro did manage to pick up a point at West Brom, but their form had been inconsistent in the Championship this term with them winning just six league games in their opening 17 matches. That leaves them in the bottom half ahead of Wilder’s first few games in charge when the campaign resumes.

Overall, Warnock managed to do a decent enough job at Middlesbrough with him taking them to safety when he first took over from Jonathan Woodgate. A top ten finish followed last term, but they have been unable to kick on so far this season and that has cost the experienced manager his job.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Prutton insisted that if Middlesbrough did handle Warnock’s departure the way that he says they did then it was not something that they should have done. While he also suggested it shows just what is accepted within football in terms of how managers are treated.

He said: “Going off what Neil said, because he’s a manager that I’ve always enjoyed playing against, he’s a manager that I would have absolutely adored to play for because some of the idiosyncrasies with the way that he leads a group of men are fantastic and it’s what makes a genuine personality of the game such as he stand out.

“And 42nd season in management, I think it’s staggering some of the jobs that he’s done. And to think that, when you hear him talk, that smile you can feel is never too far from his face when he says about reading it in the papers and what he wants to let out and what is absolutely the way it’s gone to the letter, there might be slight differences in that.

“It just reflects what we come to accept as acceptable in football, a man losing his job via the end of this afternoon finds out about it by the paper in the morning, then comes a phone call.

“If that’s genuinely the way that panned out, I mean that’s just rubbish, disgraceful. Regardless of what you feel of recent performances, or the fact they have been a tad streaky at times Boro this season under Neil, on the one hand we’ve all been in football for long enough to know how it works, on the flipside of it we’re all guilty of being party to it because we just go that’s football, but in any other profession what a load of rubbish to find out that way is ridiculous.”

The verdict

You have to feel for Warnock if he did find out in the way that has been suggested by the experienced boss. He perhaps deserved a better way of being informed over Boro’s decision to change direction in the dugout considering that he has managed to set things up well now for Wilder to enjoy a successful period as manager.

Warnock will not be a stranger to these types of developments though in football and he will know that results perhaps were not quite good enough this term so far. Therefore, he will understand why Middlesbrough have made the decision to move forwards without him in charge of the club.

Prutton is right that football in general always sees these types of decisions being made by clubs and managers finding out via the media before hearing it from their employers. It is something that managers like Warnock know all too well and they will now be accustomed to it, but it is really something that could do with being changed.