Sky Sports EFL pundit outlines prediction for Bristol City’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Bristol City will be able to continue their upturn in form at Ashton Gate by securing all three points against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

City host Huddersfield on Saturday aiming to continue their recovery in form since they suffered five defeats in six matches between the middle of October and middle of November.

That run had put some pressure on Nigel Pearson, but the Robins have responded well and they have suffered just one defeat in their last five league matches.

The Bs3 outfit has also been able to get back into form at Ashton Gate after they had to wait an awfully long time to secure their first win on home soil in the Championship under Pearson.

City’s 1-0 win at home to Derby County in their previous home fixture made it three wins in their last four games in front of their own supporters and that shows they are starting to turn things around.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, head into the game needing to get their form back on track after they have gone four games without a win in the Championship.

The Terriers have suffered defeats against QPR and Middlesbrough before being held to consecutive 1-1 draws by Barnsley and then Coventry City last time out.

Those results have seen Carlos Corberan’s side fall adrift in the race for the play-offs in the Championship this season with them now five points adrift of the top-six.

That means that the Terriers can not afford their winless run to continue for too much longer if they want to remain in touch with the sides that are above them at the moment in the table.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that City could frustrate Huddersfield and extend their upturn in form in front of their own supporters. He believes that the Robins will run out 1-0 winners at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The verdict

This would be another excellent result for City if they were to beat Huddersfield as Prutton suggests here. However, it is going to be a tough game for them and one that you could not predict a clear outcome for with both teams capable of delivering very strong performances, but also having it in them to go right off the boil and get beat.

Huddersfield need to try and secure all three points from this game to get themselves back into the play-off race. A defeat here could see them as many as eight points adrift of the top-six at the end of the weekend. That would be a sizeable gap for them to have to make up during the second half of the campaign and might prove to be too much for them.

City need to keep on picking up results because it is not beyond all doubt that they could get dragged back towards the relegation zone if they go on another winless run. Therefore, this will be an important game for them in terms of them maintaining their current position in the table.