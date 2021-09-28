Sky Sports EFL pundit outlines clear verdict for Luton Town’s meeting with Coventry City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has backed Coventry City’s excellent start to the season to be continued when they travel to Luton Town.

Luton head into the match with an ever-lengthening list of injuries and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is the latest player that is set to miss out on the game for the Hatters.

Those injury issues have impacted the Hatters’ form on the field. They are now without a win in their last six Championship matches since they secured a 1-0 win away against Barnsley last month.

Having said that, Luton’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday was their first in four matches with them having drawn their previous four.

That shows that Jones’ side are remaining difficult to beat despite the injury situation they are facing at the moment.

However, the Hatters need to try and start getting back to winning ways here if they want to start climbing the table and getting their campaign back on track.

Coventry, meanwhile, have no such issues with their current form to worry about.

Mark Robins’ side secured an impressive 3-0 win at home to Peterborough United on Friday night in a performance that underlined the confidence flowing through the squad at the moment.

The Sky Blues were temporarily lifted into the top two before Bournemouth then beat Luton on Saturday, but the win over Peterborough was their third in their last four matches in the Championship.

Making his latest round of Championship predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Coventry’s momentum and form at the moment should be too strong for Luton. He backs the Sky Blues to run out 2-0 winners at Kenilworth Road.

The verdict

This game is a very important one for Luton and represents a chance for them to secure a confidence-boosting win under the lights at Kenilworth Road and upset one of the form teams in the division in the process.

However, Coventry are not a side that looks like they are about to suffer a defeat any time soon.

The Sky Blues have been arguably the story of the campaign in the English second tier to date, and Robins is extracting the maximum out of each and every one of his players.

If the Sky Blues play the same way that they have been doing in recent weeks, then it is hard to see Luton being able to contain them and live with their momentum here.

However, Luton are not an easy side to beat so there could be a chance that this game ends in a draw. That would not be the worst result for either side really.

If pushed for a prediction though, you would probably have to back Coventry as Prutton has here considering their current form and momentum.