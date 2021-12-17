Sky Sports EFL pundit outlines clear prediction for Fulham’s meeting with Sheffield United

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Fulham will not be able to get back to winning ways when they take on Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

Fulham have seen their form in the Championship just start to drop off slightly over the last few weeks. That comes with Marco Silva’s side having been held to four successive draws by Derby County, Preston North End, AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town. Whilst that has extended their unbeaten run, it has also allowed other sides around them to close the gap on them in the table.

It will be important that Fulham return to winning ways and they could potentially have to start their game against Sheffield United on Monday night in second place should Bournemouth secure a victory in their game against Middlesbrough this weekend. That would be something that Silva’s side would need to show a swift response to and lay down a marker over their promotion credentials.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, head into the game with renewed optimism under Paul Heckingbottom after he has won his first two matches in charge of the club. Those came against Bristol City and Cardiff City and have moved the Blades closer towards the Championship’s play-off places.

Heckingbottom’s side missed the chance to extend their run of form and close the gap on the top-six, even more, when their game last week against QPR was postponed.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Sheffield United would be able to frustrate Fulham and deny them the chance to get back to winning ways. He believes the game will finish all square at 1-1.

The verdict

You can see where Prutton is coming from here because both sides are capable of delivering strong enough performances to secure a vital three points on Monday night.

However, both teams are also capable of dropping points by making mistakes in key areas of the field and it just might be that they cancel each other out when they clash at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s side will need to get back to winning ways at some stage because the teams chasing the top two places are starting to claw back points on them.

This match could be a pivotal point in the campaign and if they were to win then suddenly things would be looking like they were heading in a very promising direction for them this term once again.

If United leave Craven Cottage with three successive wins under Heckingbottom then they should be taken very seriously in terms of them being promotion contenders. Therefore, this is a huge chance for the Blades to show that they mean business by taking all three points.