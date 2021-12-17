Sky Sports EFL pundit outlines clear prediction for Blackpool’s clash with Peterborough United

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Blackpool and Peterborough United will not be able to be separated when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Blackpool host Peterborough this weekend with both sides in need of securing what could be a vital three points at the end of the campaign.

Neil Critchley’s side head into the game in the midst of a seven-game winless run in the Championship. That comes with them having not won a single match in the league since they secured an impressive 1-0 win at Sheffield United at the end of October. They were in a fine run of form at that stage but things have turned for them in the last few weeks.

The Tangerines have suffered three successive defeats in the Championship and they have also failed to score a goal in their last four matches. Their 1-0 defeat at Derby County last time out highlighted some of the issues that they are facing at the moment as they attempt to ensure that they get their form back on track and avoid being dragged back into relegation danger.

Peterborough, meanwhile, head into the game with a chance to move to within five points of Blackpool as they aim to turn their campaign around and move clear of the relegation places.

Darren Ferguson’s side received a major boost in their last game as they ended their winless run by coming from 1-0 down to beat Millwall 2-1.

Those three points have moved Peterborough to within just two points of safety in the Championship, and that means that a win against Blackpool on Saturday could potentially see them climb out of the bottom three assuming that other results also go their way.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that Blackpool will be held at home by Peterborough in a narrow contest with neither side able to edge ahead of the other. He believes the game will end all square at 1-1.

The verdict

At this stage, Blackpool would probably be content to end their current losing run and secure a point against Peterborough as Prutton has suggested they could do here.

Doing that would at least enable them to keep Ferguson’s side at arm’s length and not allow them to close the gap on them in the table to five points which could happen if they were to lose.

These are the games that Blackpool will need to win and pick up results from if they are to avoid undoing all of their good work so far this term to keep themselves clear of the bottom three.

You sense this could be a turning point either way in their campaign. If they lose it could be a match that it is very difficult for them to recover from.

Peterborough will have to see this as a major chance to claw back some ground on the teams above them in the table. If Ferguson’s side can make it back-to-back wins then their chances of surviving the drop this season would have been massively boosted.