Sky Sports EFL pundit makes clear claim over Middlesbrough’s decision to appoint Chris Wilder

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has insisted that he thinks Chris Wilder will be the perfect fit at the Riverside and is the right man to come in and replace Neil Warnock.

Boro made the decision to part ways with Warnock ahead of their draw at West Brom on Saturday in their final game before the international break. Wilder was then swiftly appointed as his successor and he will now get the chance to try and lead Middlesbrough back into the Premier League.

Wilder has a strong record in the Championship from his time with Sheffield United with him being able to guide the Blades to promotion to the Premier League with 89 points picked up during the 2018/19 campaign. He then led his side to a top half finish in the top-flight before things went wrong last term for him at Bramall Lane.

Middlesbrough had hoped that Warnock’s proven track record in the Championship would help him get the club challenging for promotion this term. However, that task now falls with Wilder who will need to get more consistency out of the squad to get Boro pushing closer towards the top-six.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 In what year did Mark Viduka join Middlesbrough? 2004 2006 2008 2010

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Prutton suggested that Wilder could be the perfect fit to getting the best out of Middlesbrough’s squad and also creating a positive atmosphere around the Riverside Stadium.

He said: “His teams at their very very best are energetic, they’re attacking they are expansive and I think it’s something that needs to happen up at Boro you need that kind of shaking out of the, not necessarily stupor that they’ve found themselves in, but you look at the last three games, but before that they’d won three on the bounce.

“They had a very specific way of getting results under Neil and Neil knowing the Championship like he does that’s exactly how he was going to try and crack that particular nut.

“But I think with what Chris is coming in with, and he’s absolutely right to say about the sort of currency that he’s got, because although we saw the second part of as he came away from Sheffield United there was a huge funk around that place because obviously there were no fans, no attempt really of reconciliation between himself and further up the tree, which you felt got to the place where it became untenable, but it seems harmonious as it always is when a manager goes into a new place and it needs a lift, it needs a little bit of a life about it.

“It’s not necessarily the type of place you go where the atmosphere is always electric, but the essence of it is always there and someone to drag it out like Chris I think is the perfect fit at this moment in time.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough have done well to get Wilder to take over from Warnock and it seems like the right appointment for them to have made at this stage in the campaign.

The former Sheffield United manager has already proven he can extract the very best from ever one of his players and give them that extra added ability to challenge for promotion.

Wilder will need backing in the transfer market and he is likely to have wanted assurances over the type of playing budget he would be set to work with at Boro before taking on the job. Therefore, you can see this proving to be a very successful appointment for the club if they do hand him that backing.

The energy that Wilder will bring to Boro and the encouragement he will give players to press and get the ball forwards is what they needed because sometimes they have been a little too passive this season when not at their best.