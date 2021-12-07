Sky Sports EFL pundit makes claim over West Brom’s current situation following Coventry City showing

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman has suggested that he believes the Baggies were back to their best for the first time since the opening stages of the campaign when they secured a 2-1 win at Coventry City.

The Baggies went into their game at Coventry on Saturday under real pressure to get their season back on track. That came after Valerien Ismael’s side had failed to win any of their previous four Championship matches to see them drop back down to fourth place in the table, and lose ground on both Fulham and AFC Bournemouth.

West Brom have not been helped by one or two injury and suspension issues over recent months, but it was still expected that they would be able to strongly challenge for one of the two automatic promotion places this term. Their win at Coventry has brought them back to within six points of Bournemouth and seven of Fulham following the two clubs playing out a 1-1 draw last Friday.

It will be vital that the Baggies build on their win against Coventry, where they pressed higher up the pitch more consistently than they had been doing in some of their previous games. If they can do that then there is a chance they could bridge the gap a little further ahead of bolstering their squad in January.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Goodman insisted that he believes West Brom produced their best performance since the opening stages of the campaign at Coventry on Saturday. However, he also warned they have to play that consistently now to have a chance of automatic promotion.

He said: “I think it was more like it from West Bromwich Albion, particularly the first half I thought they were excellent, the amount of times they pressed Coventry high with energy, won the ball back in the Coventry half and created things, they didn’t let Coventry breath in possession, you know ok, it got a little bit frantic when McFadzean managed to head the goal in towards the end of the game.

“But other than that yeah I think for the first time in quite some time I saw the West Bromwich Albion I saw at the start of the season in those opening five games where they won four and drew the first one against Bournemouth.

“And that was the point where I actually thought they would take some stopping, so there we are 16 games later and things have changed quite dramatically and that’s because West Bromwich Albion lost their consistency, and consistency is a word that we keep using and keep putting out there, and if they are going to make inroads into that gap, and it currently stands at six points to 2nd place Bournemouth, if they’re gonna make the inroads then they need to repeat what we saw in the first half at Coventry City in January.”

The verdict

You would have to agree with Goodman here, West Brom were able to play a lot more in the style that was expected of an Ismael team at their best in their win at Coventry at the weekend.

It was back towards what we saw from them when they pulled apart Sheffield United earlier in the campaign and gave a good account of themselves at Bournemouth on the opening day.

However, consistency is what gets teams promoted from the Championship more than anything else traditionally. Therefore, it will be a concern that the Baggies have only just been able to dig out the sort of performance that they are capable off in their last game. They have to sustain that form to challenge and so far, they have not been able to do that.

One win will not transform their campaign, but it did lift the pressure on Ismael and it will give him time now to try and get his side into a positive run of form.

It was looking difficult for the former Barnsley manager with the atmosphere turning amongst sections of the fanbase, so he needs his side to keep delivering over the festive period.