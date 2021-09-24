Sky Sports EFL pundit issues prediction for Birmingham City’s clash v Preston North End

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Birmingham City will be set to fall to another defeat at home to an in-form Preston North End side on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game aiming to bounce back from suffering back-to-back defeats in the Championship against Fulham and Peterborough United.

Lee Bowyer’s side had been enjoying a promising start to the season prior to those two matches and were looking like they were amongst the most solid teams in the division.

However, shipping seven goals in two games shows that they still have a lot of work to do to challenge for the top-six this term.

This game will be a chance for Birmingham to put those defeats behind them and start to pick up some more momentum again.

It is important that they get back on track as soon as possible and Preston’s visit will be seen as a major chance to do that.

Preston, meanwhile, head into the game on an impressive run of form at the moment.

After losing their first three games of the Championship season, the pressure could have been mounting on Frankie McAvoy but the Lilywhites have turned things around well in recent weeks.

A 1-1 draw against West Brom last time out helped to stretch the Lilywhites’ unbeaten run in the Championship to five matches.

While they also secured a comfortable 4-1 win in the League Cup at home to Cheltenham Town in the week to book a tie with Liverpool in the last 16.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Preston’s form and momentum at the moment might be too much for Birmingham. He believes the Lilywhites will run out 2-1 winners at St Andrews.

The verdict

This is a major chance for Preston to continue their recent momentum and at the moment they are looking a really difficult side to play against.

It is therefore going to be a real test for Birmingham as they aim to bounce back from a couple of frustrating results and performances.

It is very easy for a side to lose momentum in the Championship and Bowyer will want his side to show their character now after that has happened to them in the last two games following a bright start to the season.

Prutton though might be right that this game comes at the right time for Preston, and if they can remain as difficult to play against as they have done in recent weeks then they might just have the confidence to nick this game.

Having said that, you should never right off this Birmingham side under Bowyer and there is every chance we could see more of a performance that we saw in the opening six games from them on Saturday.