Sky Sports EFL pundit delivers prediction for Hull City’s clash against QPR

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Hull City might be able to pull off an excellent result by beating QPR in their first home game of the league season on Saturday.

The Tigers head into the game against QPR in a buoyant mood after they secured arguably the most impressive result on the opening day with their 4-1 thrashing of Preston North End at Deepdale.

That announced their return to the Championship in style and showed that they can be a force in the division after earning the League One title last term.

Grant McCann’s side seem to have found a real balance in their set up and it should be a real positive atmosphere in front of their own supporters as they aim to make it back to back wins at the start of the new season against QPR.

QPR, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the outside contenders for promotion this season in the Championship with the Rs having conducted a lot of excellent transfer business during the off-season.

Mark Warburton’s side have yet to win in 90 minutes though after being held to a draw by Millwall last weekend and then needed penalties to beat Leyton Orient in the League Cup.

Having said that, QPR have shown a lot of encouraging signs in their first two matches of the campaign and that suggests that it will not be long before they start picking up wins on a consistent basis.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that Hull will be able to continue their momentum in front of their own supporters and secure an impressive 2-1 win against QPR on Saturday.

The verdict

This is a very difficult one to call really with Hull a side that have a lot of momentum and they could therefore be ready to cause a lot of problems for QPR on Saturday.

You would expect the Tigers to make a fast start to the game and look to put real pressure on their opponents from the first whistle as they aim to secure another important three points.

QPR will need to show that they have the character of a promotion-winning side by coming through any early pressure that Hull put onto them.

If they can do that and get some of their quality players on the ball in the right areas then there is no reason why they can not cause a lot of problems for their opponents.

This game could come down to how well the Rs settle into the game and whether they are able to wrestle control of the game away from Hull. They showed against Millwall that when they get into their rhythm they can be a very difficult opponent to play against.

You feel this is an exciting contest because both sides have plenty of goals in them and it could come down to which side gets the most quality out of their attacking players on the day.