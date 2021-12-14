Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that it is inevitable that interest will be emerging in Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of the January transfer window amid his excellent form for Blackburn Rovers.

Brereton Diaz is enjoying an exceptional campaign for Rovers with the forward having fired home an impressive tally of 17 goals in his 22 Championship appearances.

That has seen the Chile international establish himself as a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s side and he has been able to replace the sizeable loss of Adam Armstrong from the squad.

Ahead of the winter window, Brereton Diaz is thought to be attracting the interests of Brighton, Leeds United and also sides in La Liga as well.

A recent report from The Sun though has suggested that Rovers’ valuation on the attacker is putting off sides from making a move for him during the forthcoming winter window.

The latest update from Lancashire Live has revealed that Blackburn are under no pressure to sell him this January because they have a one-year option to extend his deal at the end of the campaign.

It is therefore believed that they will only allow him to leave the club if they receive an offer that they can not refuse for his services.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ latest EFL podcast, Prutton suggested that Brereton Diaz’s current form for Blackburn is inevitably going to see Premier League interest mount over his potential services.

He said: “And someone of the superstar status that they’ve got in Ben Brereton Diaz, and apologies for mooting this Blackburn fans, but I’m sure it’s something that’s weighing heavily on your minds, he’s flying, they’re flying, but January isn’t too far away and let’s be honest, 22-years-old with that amount of goals in the Championship would have people in the Premier League looking at him.”

The verdict

You would have to agree with Prutton here that there does seem to be an air of inevitability to the potential transfer interest that is going to come Rovers’ way for Brereton Diaz in the winter window.

There is no doubt that Premier League clubs such as Leeds and Brighton could do with adding a player of his quality and potential to their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Rovers simply can not afford to sell off Brereton Diaz if they have any aspirations of taking advantage of their current good form and challenging for promotion this season.

The attacker’s goals and general threat in the final thrid would be impossible for them to replace in the winter window with the resources that Mowbray is working with.

You would therefore expect Blackburn to hold their ground if and when teams come in for the forward in January. The supporters will be demanding the club show the right ambition by ensuring that they do everything within their power to keep hold of the attacker.