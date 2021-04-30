Sky Sports EFL expert reveals verdict on Derby’s vital trip to Swansea

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his verdict on Derby County’s vital trip to face Swansea City on Saturday, predicting Wayne Rooney’s side will suffer a 2-1 defeat.

The Rams know that a win would be massive for their survival hopes and could mean they stay up if results elsewhere go their way.

Travelling to the Liberty Stadium has not been easy this season but the Swans have already qualified for the play-offs and Steve Cooper may look to rest a few of his players.

For the time being, Derby’s destiny is in their own hands and they’ll be determined to get a result in South Wales.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, however, Prutton has predicted Rooney’s side will come away with nothing and forecasted a 2-1 Swansea win.

He explained: “I can’t see Swansea taking their foot off the gas, because Steve Cooper will know it is a dangerous thing to do to let your mentality slip before the play-offs. It can be hard to get it back.

“It would have been a huge lift for Derby to see Rotherham drop points in midweek again. They are in woeful form, but staying up is back in their hands. I just have to back the home team here.”

That result could see Derby’s cushion over the bottom three reduced to just one point, should one of or both Rotherham United or Sheffield Wednesday win.

The Millers have a game in hand over the Rams, while the Owls play the East Midlands side at Pride Park in the final game of the season.

The Verdict

It’s crunch time for Derby, who will know that three points could confirm their Championship safety if results elsewhere go their way.

That’s going to be easier said than done against the Swans, who may well want to ensure they keep up their momentum ahead of the play-offs.

The form chart would suggest it’s going to be very tough for Rooney’s side and defeat would set up a crucial final-day crash between the Rams and relegation rivals Wednesday.