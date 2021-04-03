Sky Sports’ EFL expert predicts outcome of Norwich City’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Norwich City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they return to action on Tuesday evening against Huddersfield Town.

The Canaries were left frustrated on Good Friday, as Brad Potts’ late equaliser for Preston North End saw the points shared at Deepdale, despite Daniel Farke’s side taking the lead after 17 minutes through Emi Buendia.

That draw means that Norwich remain top of the Championship table, but are now six points clear of second-placed Watford, with seven matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

Norwich take on a Huddersfield Town side that have struggled for a positive run of results in the second-tier for the majority of the campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side are sat 18th in the table, and are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they’ll be looking nervously over their shoulders.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game at Carrow Road, and predicted that the Canaries would run out comfortable 3-1 winners on the night.

“Though they still boast a healthy lead over Watford going into this game, you’d imagine Daniel Farke and Co will be starting to look over their shoulders, having dropped points in the last two games. They will have designs on another title win and the Hornets are their closest realistic challengers.

“Huddersfield are five unbeaten now and managed to keep Brentford’s talisman Ivan Toney quiet at the John Smith’s Stadium last time out. I’m not sure they’ll be able to do the same with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia, though, and this should be a comfortable victory.”

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Norwich City's current and former midfielders?

1 of 20 In what year did Lukas Rupp sign for Norwich City? 2018 2019 2020 2021

The Verdict:

I can only see a win for Norwich from this one.

The Canaries have really impressed me in the second-half of this year’s campaign, and it looks as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before their promotion back into the Premier League is confirmed.

Huddersfield look void of any sort of confidence at this moment in time, and they’ll know that they’re in for a tough game on Monday.

Pukki and Buendia will cause the Terriers a number of problems at Carrow Road.