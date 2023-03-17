Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted Bristol City will beat Swansea City 2-0 in South Wales on Sunday.

Though both clubs hold a greater distain for Cardiff City, there is little lost between the Robins and their Welsh hosts.

Nigel Pearson's side enjoyed their last trip to the Swansea.com Stadium as they left it late to knock the Swans out of the FA Cup in a third round replay.

That drew some spiky post-match comments from Russell Martin, who has been talking up his side's chances of a victory this weekend ahead of the game.

Both teams were beaten away in midweek, with Swansea edged out 2-1 by Millwall at The Den and Bristol City overpowered by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but it is the Robins that come into Sunday's clash in the better form.

While they've won seven of their 16 games in 2023, their hosts have managed just two victories since the turn of the year.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that Swansea won't add to that tally on Sunday either and forecast a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

The Verdict

This prediction is likely to be well received in Bs3.

Bristol City endured a tough evening away at Luton on Wednesday but despite their injuries, they should be much better equipped to have success against the Swans.

Martin appears confident after his side were much improved against Millwall in midweek but they did look vulnerable on the break at The Den, which is something the Robins will be able to exploit.

A 2-0 win away against the Swans would be a massive momentum boost ahead of the international break while it will ensure that the Swans' recent frustration continues.