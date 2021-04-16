Sky Sports’ EFL expert makes bold prediction ahead of Rotherham United’s crunch-clash with Birmingham City

Rotherham United will know that they simply have to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities in the battle to survive in the Championship.

The Millers remain 22nd in the second-tier standings, and find themselves four points adrift of safety heading into their game against Birmingham City this weekend.

Paul Warne’s side were beaten 1-0 by Coventry City in their most recent match, which saw the Sky Blues pull clear of the bottom-three in the Championship.

But for Rotherham, it leaves them in trouble in the battle to survive in the second-tier, as they look to avoid dropping back into League One after just one season this term.

The Millers are set to take on a much-improved Birmingham City side at the New York Stadium on Sunday afternoon, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Blues are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and are six points clear of the relegation zone heading into this one, after picking up some positive results since Lee Bowyer took charge of the first-team.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Birmingham City will run out 2-0 winners over Rotherham on the day, which would see them ease their own fears of relegation into the third-tier of English football.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton’s prediction for this one.

Birmingham have really impressed me in recent weeks, and they’ve definitely improved since Lee Bowyer took charge of the first-team earlier this year.

Rotherham have found it tough with their hectic schedule, and I’d be surprised if they were to pick up any points from their clash with the Blues on Sunday.

If other results don’t go their way, they could be in serious danger of dropping back into League One this season.